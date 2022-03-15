Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 600 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,725,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

