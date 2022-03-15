CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 64.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $9,853.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010397 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,773,481 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

