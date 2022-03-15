Close Brothers Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,390.62. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,650 ($21.46).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

