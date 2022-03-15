CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 185,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.