Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

