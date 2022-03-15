Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 611.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

