Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

