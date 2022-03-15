Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

