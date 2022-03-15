Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.48

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 4714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDXS. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.