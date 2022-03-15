Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 8,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 10,138,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

