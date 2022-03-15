Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CAO Douglas Listman Sells 1,379 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) CAO Douglas Listman sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $22,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

COHN stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

