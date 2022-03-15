Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Raised by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.89. 36,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.42 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

