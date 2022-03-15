Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Hits $259,676.25

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $259,676.25 and $85.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.06581075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.74 or 0.99712142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

