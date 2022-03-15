Color Platform Price Tops $0.0043 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $596,887.04 and $299.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,958.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00733711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00193102 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025712 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

