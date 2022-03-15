Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

