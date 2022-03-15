Comerica Bank Acquires 1,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

