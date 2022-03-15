Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Lindsay worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

