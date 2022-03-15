Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

