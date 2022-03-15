Comerica Bank Purchases 1,432 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Big Lots worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1,522.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

NYSE:BIG opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

