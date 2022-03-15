Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 157,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,769,112 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.72.
A number of research firms recently commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
