Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 18,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,395. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.