Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

