Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.27.

AMT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. 4,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

