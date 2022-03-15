Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.47. 30,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

