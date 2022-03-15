Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

CTG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.