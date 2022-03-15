Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 278,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

