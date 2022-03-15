Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $108,289.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,144.82 or 0.99852654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00247883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00126162 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00261707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,722,818 coins and its circulating supply is 11,878,073 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

