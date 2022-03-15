Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.72. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.83. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of -732.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.