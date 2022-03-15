Constellation (DAG) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $186.01 million and $851,541.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00104579 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

