Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $63,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.