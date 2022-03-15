Contrasting Coupang (CPNG) and The Competition

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coupang to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coupang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -8.38% -46.10% -14.50% Coupang Competitors -7.98% -4.21% -1.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion -$1.54 billion -11.51 Coupang Competitors $16.99 billion $924.22 million 84.43

Coupang has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 4 0 2.50 Coupang Competitors 273 1210 3334 61 2.65

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 173.84%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.58%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Coupang peers beat Coupang on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

