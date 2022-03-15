Contrasting Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 266.76%.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.00 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 83.65 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -7.04

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.