Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 31.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of CRSR opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

