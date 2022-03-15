Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in February

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 255,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. Costa Group has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

