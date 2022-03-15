CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 68,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

