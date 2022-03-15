CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.
NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $57.38. 68,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.