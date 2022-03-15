Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.13 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.59.

COUP traded down $18.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $286.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

