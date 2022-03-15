Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

