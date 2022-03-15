Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 14,328 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 171,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.