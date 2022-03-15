Courage Miller Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 147,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. 774,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

