Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,547 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

