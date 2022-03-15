Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $380.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.