Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $841.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.75.
About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.