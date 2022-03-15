Credit Suisse Group Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $841.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

