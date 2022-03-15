Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 419.78 ($5.46).
Shares of CRST opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 353.96. The company has a market cap of £759.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.76. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 247 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.10). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.
In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,156.05). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,576.07). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
