Critical Analysis: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) versus Its Rivals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 930 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5731 20142 42564 829 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.17%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,277.92% -133.73% -12.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -3.21 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $257.68 million -1.17

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.