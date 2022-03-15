Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.08. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

