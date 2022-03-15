Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $302,000 in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $527.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

