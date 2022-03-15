Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $307,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

