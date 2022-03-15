Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of PAG opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

