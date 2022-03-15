Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 42,216 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,216 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.