Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

